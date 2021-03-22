Stocks To Watch: Bharat Dynamics, Adani Green Energy, Power Grid

Power Grid Corporation Of India has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures

The domestic stock markets are likely to start the week on a cautious note due to mixed global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 2-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading virtually unchanged at 14,520 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex gained 641.72 points, or 1.30 per cent, to close at 49,858.24 and Nifty rose 186.10 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 14,744.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session:

Bharat Dynamics

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics for the supply of Milan-2T anti-tank guided missiles to Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy will acquire 100 per cent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

Power Grid Corporation Of India

Power Grid Corporation Of India has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures for acquisition of 74 per cent stake of JVPL in Jaypee Power Grid at an aggregate cost of Rs 351 crore. JPL will subsequently become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.