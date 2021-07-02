Stocks To Watch; TCS, Lupin, Coal India

Coal India's coal production in June 2021 increased 2 per cent YoY to 40 million tonnes

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note due to mixed global trends. Asian markets are mixed in early trading and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty in India, with a 9-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,736, higher by 9 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex declined 164.11 points to 52,318.60 and the Nifty fell 41.50 points to 15,680.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with John Wiley & Sons, an American multinational publishing company, to modernise its e-commerce platform with SAP Commerce, creating a unified, seamless customer experience.

Lupin

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Lupin's US-based arm's supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand the use of Solosec to include the treatment of trichomoniasis in adults.

Coal India

Coal India's coal production in June 2021 increased 2 per cent YoY to 40 million tonnes and offtake jumped 23 per cent YoY to 51.3 million tonnes.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's total motorcycles and scooters sales in June 2021 rose 3.8 per cent to 469,160 units from 451,983 units in the corresponding month last year.