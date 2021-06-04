Stocks To Watch:Banking Shares, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems for radars

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flat note ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its policy decision, at the end of a scheduled review that started on Wednesday. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India, with a 15-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,680, lower by 15 points or 0.1 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rallied 382.95 points to 52,232.43 and Nifty climbed 114.20 points to 15,690.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Banking Shares

The shares of PSU and private banks are likely to be in the limelight as the Reserve Bank of India will announce its monetary policy today. The central bank is expected to keep the key lending rates unchanged again as it evaluates economic impact of the second covid wave.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems for procuring 11 airport surveillance radars with monopulse secondary surveillance radar for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. The procurement, at a cost of Rs 323.47 crore, will be made under the 'buy & make' category.

Lupin

Lupin has launched an authorised generic version of Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) inhalation solution 15 mcg/2 mL, unit-dose vials, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, in the United States. The drug is used for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.