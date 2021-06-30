Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Cipla

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted Moderna's local partner Cipla an import licence

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green in line with positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty in India, with a 28-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,816, higher by 28 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 185.93 points to close at 52,549.66 and the Nifty declined 66.20 points to 15,748.50.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has signed a pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to jointly build a petrochemicals facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The facility will manufacture chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 23 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter, compared to Rs 135.14 crore a year ago. Total revenues dropped to Rs 358.25 crore in the January-March quarter as against Rs 595.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Cipla

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted Moderna's local partner Cipla an import licence to ship Moderna's covid-19 vaccines to India.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance has approved a proposal to raise more than Rs 7,000 crore through various means, including $275 million (Rs 2,043.43 crore) through equity shares and other instruments.