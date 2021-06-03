Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Persistent Systems, Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec reported consolidated loss at Rs 54.14 crore in the March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green due to positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 78-point gain. At 7;30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,708, higher by 789 points or 0.65 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex was down 85.40 points and Nifty rose 1.30 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Wipro

Wipro has sold its entire 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group for a consideration of $22.42 million (about Rs 160 crore). Wipro also partnered with Finastra to help corporate banks across Asia-Pacific accelerate their digital transformation.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems will expand its relationship with IBM to help fuel open hybrid cloud adoption, core IT modernization and digital transformation for customers across the enterprise.

Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec reported consolidated loss at Rs 54.14 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 68.39 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues rose from Rs 125.36 crore to to Rs 168.27 crore during the period under consideration.

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies's net profit in FY21 rose 47 per cent to Rs 46.1 crore from Rs 31.3 crore, while revenues increased 15 per cent to Rs 246.40 crore.