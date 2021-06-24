Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors

Reliance Industries will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting at 2 pm on June 24

The domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally in the green, post the decline in the previous session, going by indications from trading in SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India, with a 19-point gain. At 7;30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,715 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 283 points to close at 52,306 and Nifty 50 index declined 86 points to end at 15,687.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2 pm on June 24.

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals has announced the creation of India's largest omni-channel digital health platform by merging its online, offline pharmacy and tele-medicine verticals into a single entity called Apollo HealthCo.

United Breweries

Heineken International BV has acquired 3,96,44,346 equity shares in UBL at a price of Rs 1,471.25 per share.

Andrew Yule & Company

Andrew Yule & Company reported a consolidated loss at Rs 16.56 crore in the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 30.34 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' Managing Director and CEO Guenter Butschek will step down from his role on June 30, 2021, but will continue to serve as a consultant till the end of FY22.