Stocks To Watch: Jet Airways, Hero MotoCorp, NMDC

Hero MotoCorp will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters up to Rs 3,000

The equity markets are set to stage a gap-up opening on Wednesday on the back of strong global cues. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures on Singapore Stock Exchange advanced 62 points to 15,832 and other Asian markets were also trading in the green. The US markets had rebounded on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Jet Airways

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan for Jet Airways submitted by the Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan consortium subject to further approvals.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has decided to increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters up to Rs 3,000 due to increase in prices of commodities such as steel, copper and others.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). It is approved as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

NMDC

NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer, said its profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was 708 per cent higher at Rs 2,838 crore compared to Rs 351 crore during the same period last fiscal.