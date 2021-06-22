Stocks To Watch: SBI, Bharti Airtel, Oil India

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Group for implementing 5G network solutions

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, post the volatility witnessed in the previous session, going by early indications from trading in SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 52-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,781, higher by 52 poits or 0.47 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex rebounded 834 Points from day's low to end the session at 52,574.46, up 230.01 points and NSE Nifty climbed 63.10 points to 15,746.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

State Bank of India

State Bank of India's central board has accorded approval for raising fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT 1 ) capital up to an amount of Rs 14,000 crore, subject to government concurrence, the bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Group for implementing 5G network solutions for India.

Oil India

Oil India has reported a 27.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,142.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 1,567.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Jaiprakash Associates

Jaiprakash Associates' Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell from Rs 3,068.10 crore to Rs 424.41 crore, while revenues rose from Rs 1,876.03 crore to Rs 2,517.2 crore on a YoY basis.

