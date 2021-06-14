Stocks To Watch: BHEL, Adani Enterprises, DLF

Adani Enterprises has entered into the cement business and incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by early indications from trading in SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 76-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,747, lower by 76 points or 0.67 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had rallied 174.29 points to close at 52,474.76 and the Nifty climbed 61.60 points to end at 15,799.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (June 14, 2021)

BHEL

BHEL's consolidated loss in the March quarter narrowed to Rs 1,034.8 crore from Rs 1,532.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has entered into the cement business and incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named Adani Cement.

DLF

DLF reported consolidated profit at Rs 480.94 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in Q4FY20, whereas revenue rose to Rs 1,712.57 crore from Rs 1,694.2 crore on a YoY basis.

Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India reported a jump in consolidated profit jumped to Rs 22.14 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 10.38 crore in the correspnding quarter last year.