Stocks To Watch: Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, NHPC

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a muted note, going by trends from the global front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a gain of 29 points. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,804, higher by 29 points or 0.15 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed higher by 359 points or 0.69 per cent and the NSE Nifty settled with gains of 102 points or 0.65 per cent at 15,737.75.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda has slashed the benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent. The revision in MCLR will be effective from June 12, 2021. The MCLR for one-year tenor stands revised to 7.35 per cent.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's board has considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing funds in Indian/foreign currency up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

NHPC

NHPC will raise debt up to Rs 4,300 crore by issuing corporate bonds and /or raising of term loans/ECB.

National Fertilizers

National Fertilizers' net loss in Q4FY21 narrowed to Rs 9.53 crore from Rs 248.65 crore and revenues declined to Rs 2,961.17 crore from Rs 3,014.43 crore, YoY.