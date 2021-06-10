Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Bata India, Affle (India)

Affle (India) has approved 100 per cent acquisition of Jampp (Ireland) for $41.3 million

The stock markets are likely to open in the green, going b as trends on positive global cues.Trading on SGX Nifty futures indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 44-points gain. A 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,716, higher by 44 points or 0.37 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex closed 334 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 51,941.64 and the Nifty settled with a loss of 105 points or 0.67 per cent at 15,635.35.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Wipro

Wipro's subsidiary Wipro IT Services LLC has approved the proposal for issuing US dollar-denominated notes at an aggregate principal amount of up to $750 million.

GAIL

Gas Authority India Limited (GAIL) recorded a 28 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 1,908 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

Bata India

Bata India, India's largest shoemaker, reported a 23.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Affle (India)

Affle (India) has approved 100 per cent acquisition of Jampp (Ireland), a leading programmatic mobile marketing company, for $41.3 million.