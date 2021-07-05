Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Panacea Biotec, Federal Bank

Panacea Biotec has received a manufacturing license from DCGI for Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the Nifty in India, with a 100-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,848 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had gained 166.07 points and Nifty rose 42.20 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Tata Steel

Tata Steel's India crude steel production in Q1FY22 fell 2.7 per cent compared to 4.62 million tonnes in the same quarter last year, while sales volume declined by 11.13 per cent QoQ to 4.15 million tonnes.

Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec has received a manufacturing license from DCGI for Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 pursuant to its collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank's total deposits in Q1FY22 fell 1.88 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,69,393 crore, while gross advances decreased 1.56 percent QoQ to 1,32,770 crore.

India Pesticides

India Pesticides will debut on the bourses today.