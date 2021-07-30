Stocks To Watch: Tech Mahindra, Container Corporation, Raymond

Container Corporation of India reported a profit of Rs 258.4 crore in the June 2021 quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red on the back of negative global cues from the Asian front and a weak opening on SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Nifty, with a 102-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,737, lower by 102 points or 0.95 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex climbed 209.36 points to close at 52,653.07 and the Nifty rose 69.10 points to 15,778.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra reported sharply higher profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 compared to Rs 1,081.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Container Corporation of India

Container Corporation of India reported a profit of Rs 258.4 crore in the June 2021 quarter as against Rs 58.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Raymond

Raymond reported a consolidated loss of Rs 157.1 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 247.6 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues shot up from Rs 163.2 crore to Rs 825.7 crore on a YoY basis.

Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma reported a jump in net profit at Rs 173.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 147.8 crore in Q1FY21.