Stocks To Watch: Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, InterGlobe Aviation

The domestic stock markets are likely to open mildly in the green, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 18-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,760, higher by 18 poinnts or 0.1 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex declined 273.51 points to close at 52,578.76 and the Nifty fell 78 points to 15,746.50.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,061 crore in the June quarter, a rise of 99.2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 1,177 crore in the quarter ended June, helped by a dip in the provisioning for bad loans.

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation posted a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues jumped from Rs 766.73 crore to Rs 3,006.9 crore on a YoY basis.

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance reported a consolidated profit of Rs 265.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 31.83 crore in Q1FY21.