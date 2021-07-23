Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Zomato

Zomato, which concluded its IPO on July 16, will make its market debut on the bourses today

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by early indications from trading in SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 23-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,837, higher by 23 points or 0.13 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries will report its first quarter results post market hours today.

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever's Q1 standalone net profit for the quarter ended June came at Rs 2,061 crore, an increase of 9.5 per cent compared to Rs 1,881 crore in the same quarter last year. The FMCG company's total revenue from operations rose nearly 13 per cent to Rs 11,915 crore.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto doubled its net profit of Rs 1,061.20 crore for the quarter ended June 30, as a result of the low base of last year. The company reported a net profit of Rs 528 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal due to nationwide lockdown to tackle the first wave of covid-19.

Zomato

Zomato, which concluded its IPO on July 16, will make its market debut on the bourses today.