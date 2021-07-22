Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Havells India

Bajaj Finance has reported net profit at Rs 1,002.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 962.3 crore in Q1FY21

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. Wall Street had a positive closing overnight, Asian markets have opened on a firm note and early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading suggest a strong opening for the indices back home. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the Nifty, with a 125-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,736, higher by 125 points or 1.2 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex was down 354.89 points at 52,198.51 and NSE Nifty declined 20.30 points to 15,632.10.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Wipro

Wipro has launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and will invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

Infosys

US subsidiary Infosys Public Services has launched blockchain network to modernize public recordkeeping for county of Riverside in California.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance has reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,002.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 962.3 crore in Q1FY21, whereas net interest income increased to Rs 4,489 crore from Rs 4,152 crore YoY.

Havells India

Havells India has reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 235.78 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 63.98 crore in Q1FY21.

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks has reported a net profit of Rs 63 crore for the first quarter ended June (Q1FY22), compared to a net loss of Rs 74 crore reported during the corresponding period in FY21.