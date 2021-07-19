Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Just Dial, Cadila Healthcare,

Reliance Retail Ventures, subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will take controlling stake in Just Dial

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red in line with negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Nifty, with a 216-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,305, lower by 216 points or 1.6 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty touched fresh record highs of 53,290.81 and 15,962.25 respectively in intraday trading, before ending flat.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, has reported a 16.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 7,729.64 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 6,658.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Just Dial

Reliance Retail Ventures, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will take controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings

L&T Finance Holdings has reported profit at Rs 177.85 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 148.31 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenue fell to Rs 3,140.12 crore from Rs 3,387.06 crore on a YoY basis.

Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare's Covid-19 vaccine may be available for children in the 12 to 18 age group soon, the central government has told Delhi High Court. "Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children between the age group of 12 to 18 and is subject to statutory permissions," the centre said in an affidavit on Friday.

Clean Science & Technology

Clean Science & Technology, the specialty chemical company, will list on the bourses today.