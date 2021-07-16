Stocks To Watch: Wipro, L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi,Grasim industries

Grasim industrieshas partnered with Century Textiles and Industries to form a joint venture

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by indications from SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 27-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,948, higher by 27 points or 0.5 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex climbed 254.80 points to 53,158.85 and Nifty jumped 70.20 points to 15,924.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Wipro

Wipro, the country's leading software services company, reported its best-ever quarterly earnings in the first quarter of the current financial year. Wipro's net profit rose 9 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,243 crore from Rs 2,972 crore in the previous quarter. Its revenue from operations advanced 12.35 per cent to Rs 18,252 crore against Rs 16,245 crore in the previous quarter.

L&T Infotech

L&T Infotech reported lower profit at Rs 496.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 545.7 crore in Q4FY21, while revenues rose to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore QoQ.

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi reported lower profit at Rs 113.37 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 558.31 crore from Rs 518.39 crore QoQ.

Grasim industries

Grasim industries has partnered with Century Textiles and Industries to form an equally owned joint venture Birla Advanced Knits. The company's authorized share capital is Rs 10 lakh, divided into 1 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each.