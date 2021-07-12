Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Avenue Supermarts, Unichem Laboratories

Avenue Supermarts reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 115.13 crore in Q1FY22

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by positive cues from global markets. Dow Jones rose on Friday, Asian shares are enjoying a relief rally in early trades and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty in India, with a 48-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,776, higher by 48 points or 0.37 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had cracked 182.75 points and Nifty had declined 38.10 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the nationwide roll-out of its digital platform Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance to provide end-to-end online car financing solutions to its customers.

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 115.13 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 49.56 crore on a YoY basis.

Unichem Laboratories

Unichem Laboratories has received tentative approval for abbreviated new drug application of Sitagliptin tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).