Stocks To Watch: L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities reported profit of Rs 267 crore in the quarter ended December 2020

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the positive on Wednesday, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 14,153.80, higher by 72 points or 0.5 per cent. On January 25, the S&P BSE Sensex had declined 530.95 points or 1.09 per cent to 48,347.59 and Nifty had corrected by 133 points or 0.93 per cent to end at 14,238.90.

Stocks to watch in trade in Wednesday's session (January 27, 2021)

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro's net profit in the third quarter ended December 31 rose 4.9 per cent to Rs 2,466.7 crore from Rs 2,352 crore, while revenues fell 1.8 per cent to Rs 35,596.4 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank clocked a 16.1 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,853.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, supported by net interest income (NII) growth and operating profit. In the year-ago quarter, the bank's profit stood at Rs 1,596 crore.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities reported profit of Rs 267 crore in the December 2020 quarter as against Rs 137.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, while revenues jumped to Rs 620.11 crore from Rs 422.24 crore on a year-on-year basis.