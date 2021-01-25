Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Tata Power

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of passenger vehicles by up to Rs 26,000 due to rising input costs

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, in line with positive cues from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 107-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,464, higher by 107 points or 0.95 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex had declined 746.22 points to 48,878.54 and the NSE Nifty had plunged 218.50 points to 14,371.90.

Stocks to watch in Monday's session (January 25, 2021)

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries, on Friday, reported a 13 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,101 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 1,640 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The Mukesh Ambani-led company's profit was better than anticipated as analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected the company to report profit of Rs 11,009 crore. Its revenue from operations, however, declined 21 per cent to Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement, on Saturday, January 23, reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,584.58 crore in the third quarter of the financial year. The leading cement producer had reported a net profit of Rs 711.17 crore in the year-ago period, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE regulatory filing.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of passenger vehicles by up to Rs 26,000 due to rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semiconductors.

Tata Power

Tata Power Solar Systems received the EPC order for Rs 1,200 crore from NTPC for setting up of 320MW ground mounted Solar PV project. The Commercial operation date for this project May 2022. With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately 4GWp, valued at Rs 12,000 crore.