Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement will consider a proposal for raising funds at its board meeting scheduled on January 23

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, in line with positive global cues. U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president and Asian markets were set to rise on Thursday; MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.07 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 jumped more than 0.80 per cent in early trade Thursday. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 53-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,697 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

The benchmark indices had ended at record highs on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex closing in on the 50,000 mark, on the back of intense buying in auto and information technology shares. The BSE Sensex ended at 49,792.12, up 393.83 points or 0.80 per cent and the Nifty 50 index closed at 14,644.70, up 123.55 points or 0.85 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in Thursday's session (January 21, 2021)

Reliance Industries

SEBI on Wednesday night granted approval to Reliance Industries' Rs 24,713-crore deal to buy Future Group's retail assets, in a blow to Amazon's efforts to block the agreement. The BSE also granted its "no adverse observation" report to the deal clearance from the market regulator, with some riders.

Bajaj Finance

The lender reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,145.98 crore for the three months to December due to higher losses and provisions.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement will consider a proposal for raising funds at its board meeting scheduled on January 23.

HDFC Asset Management Company

HDFC Asset Management Company's net profit rose 5 per cent to Rs 369.26 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 352.55 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Total income grew to Rs 594.91 crore from Rs 591.99 crore. The company's average asset under management (AAUM) increased 10 per cent to Rs 4.06 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020 from Rs 3.69 lakh crore as on December 31, 2019.

Havells India

Havells India reported sharply higher profit at Rs 350.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 200.6 crore in Q3FY20, while revenue jumped to Rs 3,175.2 crore from Rs 2,273.3 crore

Bajaj Auto

The two-wheeler major will announced its earnings today. The company reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended September, with profit rising 22 per cent to Rs 1,402 crore.