Stocks To Watch In Trade: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, Wipro

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, with early trends on SGX Nifty indicating a negative opening for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,411, lower by 47 points or 0.37 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On Friday, the BSE Sensex had corrected 549.49 points to close at 49,034.67 and the NSE Nifty had declined 161.90 points to 14,433.70.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, on Saturday, reported a 18.1 rise in net profit to Rs 8,758.3 crore in the October-December quarter. The bank's total income increased to Rs 37,522 crore on a standalone basis compared to Rs 36,039 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received nod from the Drugs Control General of India to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine for covid-19. The phase 3 study will be conducted on 1,500 subjects as part of randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in the country, the pharma company said.

Wipro

Wipro said that it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme. "(A total of) 23.75 crore equity shares were bought back under the buyback at a price of Rs 400 per equity share...The total amount utilized in the buyback is Rs 9,500 crore," Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.