Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors

Tech Mahindra will acquire Payments Technology Services for $9 million (about Rs 66 crore)

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, continuing with the gains witnessed in the past 12 trading sessions, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 39-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,639, higher by 39 points or 0.27 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had climbed 247.79 points to 49,517.11 and Nifty had crossed the 14,500-mark to close at 14,563.50, up 78.70 points.

Stocks To Watch in trade in today's (January 13) session

Infosys

Infosys will report its December quarter earnings during the day. In the September quarter, the company had reported a 20.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 4,845 crore and raised its annual revenue growth forecast on continued strength in its digital services business.

Wipro

The IT services major will announce its December quarter earnings today. The company had reported a 3.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,466 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

Tata Motors

The auto major reported a 1 per cent rise in global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, to 2,78,915 units in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company had sold 2,76,127 units in the October-December period.

Tech Mahindra

The IT services major will acquire Payments Technology Services, a step-down subsidiary of fintech firm FIS, for $9 million (about Rs 66 crore). The acquisition will give Tech Mahindra access to IPs and licenses for two products, Open Payment Framework and Multi-Bank System.