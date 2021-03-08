Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki India,Aarti Drugs

Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle production in February rose 19.33 per cent to 168,180 units

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a gap-up opening, post a 2-day decline, due to strong global cues. Wall Street rallied over the weekend, Asian markets are firm in early trading and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India, with a 142-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,096, higher by 142 points or 1.3 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (February 8, 2021)

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle production in February rose 19.33 per cent to 168,180 units from 140,933 units, on a Y-o-Y basis.

Aarti Drugs

Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aarti Drugs, has received an approval under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharma sector. The PLI scheme aims to promote domestic manufacturing by incentivising pharma manufacturers to set-up greenfield projects in India