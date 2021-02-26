Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, RailTel Corporation, Hatsun Agro

RailTel Corporation shares will list on the bourses today; the issue price is fixed at Rs 94 per share

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red due to negative global cues. Wall Street tumbled overnight, there is red across Asia and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening with a 281-point loss. A 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,899, lower by 291 points or 0.78 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had climbed 257.62 points to 51,039.31 and NSE Nifty had gained 115.40 points at 15,097.40.

Stocks To Watch In Trade Today, February 26, 2021

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel will have an extraordinary general meeting on March 19 to seek the approval of board members for issuing equity shares on preferential basis through a special resolution.

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation shares will list on the bourses today. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 94 per share.

Hatsun Agro Product

Hatsun Agro Product has started commenced commercial production at its Solapur facility located in Maharashtra.