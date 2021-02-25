Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Cadila Healthcare, Dredging Corporation

Cadila Healthcare will buy Cyprium Therapeutics' product to treat menkes disease.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green due to positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India, with a 219-points gain. At 9:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,025, higher by 219 points or 1.7 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The Sensex closed 1030 points, or 2.07 percent, higher at 50,781.69 while Nifty jumped 274 points or 1.86 percent to 14,982.

Stocks to watch in trade today, February 25, 2021

Axis Bank

Insurance body, IRDAI has given its formal approval for the acquisition of up to 12 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance by Axis Bank and its subsidiaries, Axis Capital & Axis Securities (together Axis Entities).

Dredging Corporation of India

Dredging Corporation of India has signed a MoU to construct first ever trailing suction hopper dredger in Indian Shipyard for the first time in Republic India with Cochin Shipyard.

Cadila Healthcare

