Stocks To Watch: NTPC, Coal India

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 97-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,811, higher by 97 points or 0.85 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was up 7.09 points at 49,751.41 and the Nifty gained 32.10 points to close at 14,707.80.

Stocks To Watch in trade today (February 24, 2021)

NTPC

NTPC has signed a share purchase agreement to buy GAIL's 25.51 per cent stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power, commonly known as Dabhol project. After the transaction is complete, NTPC would have 86.49 per cent stake in the RGPPL. NTPC also said it has raised Rs 900 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures.

Coal India

Coal India's board of directors is scheduled to meet on March 5, 2021 to consider and approve payment of second interim dividend for 2020-21. The company has fixed March 16, 2021 as the record date for the payment of dividend, if declared.