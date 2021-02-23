Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, Zuari Agro Chemicals

Bharat Forge has signed an agreement with Paramount Group for producing protected vehicles in India

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, after a 5-day decline, going by indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 78-point gain. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 14,753, higher by 78 points or 0.67 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had nosedived 1,145 points or 2.25 per cent at 49,744.32 and Nifty had ended 306 points or 2.04 per cent at 14,675.70.

Stocks To Watch in trade in today's session (February 23, 2021)

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries expects to get the necessary approvals to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate unit by the second quarter of the next fiscal year.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge has signed an agreement with Paramount Group for the production of protected vehicles in India. The agreement was signed by both companies during the International Defence Expo (IDEX 2021) held in Abu Dhabi.

Zuari Agro Chemicals

Zuari Agro Chemicals will sell its fertilizer plant in Goa and associated businesses to Paradeep Phosphates for an enterprise value of $280 million, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The sale is subject to agreed adjustments for capex, cash, debt and working changes.