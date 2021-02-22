Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, Jubilant FoodWorks, NTPC

NTPC has commissioned a 5 megawatt (MW) solar capacity at a project in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, after four straight days of decline, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 14-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,009, higher by 14 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the Sensex had breached the 51,000 levels and the Nifty broke the 15,000-mark, with the BSE Sensex slipping 654.54 points or 1.2 per cent to end at 50,889.76 and Nifty shedding 181.5 points or 1.2 per cent to close at 14,981.

Stocks to watch in trade today (February 22, 2021)

Adani Ports & SEZ

Adani Ports has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Aqua Desilting to carry out business of dredging, desiltation and sale / disposal of such desilted material from sea, river, dams and other water bodies.

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks' wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV has entered into a purchase agreement to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Cooperatief UA.

NTPC

NTPC has commissioned a 5 megawatt (MW) solar capacity at a project in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52115 MW and 64880 MW respectively and the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51315 MW and 64080 MW respectively.