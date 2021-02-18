Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Phillips Carbon Black, GAIL India

GAIL India's share buyback programme will open on February 25 and close on March 10

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29 per cent overnight and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 37-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,233, higher by 37 points or 0.27 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 400.34 points to 51,703.83 and Nifty declined 104.60 points to 15,208.90.

Stocks to watch in today's session (February 18, 2021)

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel will acquire 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore.

Phillips Carbon Black

Phillips Carbon Black has commissioned two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat for production of wide range of specialty black products totalling about 32,000 MTPA to service the growing needs of its customers.

GAIL India

GAIL India's share buyback programme will open on February 25 and close on March 10.