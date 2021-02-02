Stocks To Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Castrol India

Coal production in January 2021 fell to 60.5 million tonnes from 63.1 million tonnes in January 2020

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, continuing the momentum witnessed in the previous session, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 93-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,452, higher by 92 points or 0.89 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Budget Day, the BSE Sensex had rallied 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent to 48,600.61 and the Nifty had climbed 646.60 points or 4.74 per cent to 14,281.20.

Stocks to watch in today's session (February 2, 2021)

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's sales in January 2021 fell 3.14 per cent to 4,85,889 units from 5,01,622 units. Domestic sales declined 4.15 per cent at 4,67,776 units, while exports rose 33.6 per cent YoY to 18,113 units.

Coal India

Coal production in January 2021 fell to 60.5 million tonnes from 63.1 million tonnes in January 2020, while offtake fell to 53.3 million tonnes from 55.9 million tonnes.

Eicher Motors

Royal Enfield sales in January 2021 rose 8.4 per cent to 68,887 units from 63,520 units in January 2020.

Castrol India

Castrol India's net profit in the December quarter rose to Rs 582.9 crore from Rs 187.7 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 2,997 crore from Rs 935.2 crore.