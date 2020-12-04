Stocks To Watch In Trade Today: Rate-Sensitive Stocks, Aviation Stocks, HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary policy at 10 am

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session mildly higher, ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due today. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 33.26 points - or 0.07 per cent - higher at 44,665.91, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark began the day at 13,177.40, up 43.50 points - or 0.33 per cent - from its previous close. Both indices have taken a breather after breaking a series of records, having hit all-time highs as recently as Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to announce the decision of the Monetary policy committee at 10 am.

Here Are Some Stocks To Watch In Trade Today

Rate-sensitive stocks

Rate-sensitive stocks such as financials, auto, and realty are likely to remain in the limelight as the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) this morning. The MPC is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged despite the persistent rise in inflation and economic bounce-back.

Aviation stocks

Aviation stocks could fly high on the bourses after the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced an increase in the cap on number of domestic flights from 70 per cent to 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

HDFC Bank

The shares of HDFC Bank are expected to remain in focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed the lender to temporarily halt all its digital launches.

Union Bank

Unkon Bank shares may see some interest after the bank announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 30 to seek shareholders' approval to raise equity capital of up to Rs 6,800 crore.

Ultratech Cement

Ultratech Cement shares may be in the limelight after India's largest cement firm Ultratech Cement announced a Rs 5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes (MT) capacity.

Granules India

Granules India shares may see some action after the company received approval from the US health regulator for its Penicillamine capsules used for treating Wilson's disease and cystinuria. The product will be manufactured at Granules manufacturing facility in Chantilly, Virginia and is expected to be launched shortly.