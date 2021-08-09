Stocks To Watch: Bank of Baroda, Divi's Laboratories, SAIL, Affle India

SAIL reported profit of Rs 3,897.4 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore, YoY

The domestic stock markets may open lower on Monday following weakness in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader indices in India. Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices. Japan's Nikkei was shut but futures were trading just below Friday's close. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,200, lower by 68.00 points or 0.42 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of Rs 1,280.6 crore in the first quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 864.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income rose from Rs 6,816.1 crore to Rs 7,891.9 crore on a YoY basis.

Divi's Laboratories

Divi's Laboratories posted a 13 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore in the June quarter, while total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore from Rs 1,748 crore.

SAIL

SAIL reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,897.4 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore, YoY.

Affle India

Affle India reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 35.9 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 18.8 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues rose from Rs 89.8 crore to Rs 152.5 crore during the same period.

Rolex Rings

Rolex Rings will debut on the bourses today.