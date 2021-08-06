Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Power, Tata Chemicals

Maruti Suzuki India's total production in July rose 58.5 per cent on a yearly basis to 170,719 units

The domestic stock market are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 19-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,329, higher by 19 points or 0.1 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark indices ended at record highs for third day in a row on Thursday, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel. The Sensex advanced 123 points to close at record high of 54,492.84 and Nifty 50 index rose 36 points to end at an all-time high of 16,294.60.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL) has invested Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions.

Maruti Suzuki India

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported a 3.3 per cent rise in Q1FY22 net profit from Rs 273 crore to at Rs 282 crore.

Adani Power

Adani Power reported consolidated profit at Rs 278.22 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 682.46 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 6,568.86 crore from Rs 5,203.83 crore, YoY.

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals' Q1FY22 net profit spiked to Rs 342.1 crore from Rs 74.1 crore and revenue increased 26.8 percent to Rs 2,977.2 crore from Rs 2,348.2 crore on a YoY basis.