Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Enterprises

Tata Consumer Products' net profit fell 42.1 per cent to Rs 200.2 crore in Q1FY22

The domestic markets surged to record highs on Tuesday on hopes of faster economic recovery as various macro-economic indicators pointed to demand revival in the economy. The NSE Nifty climbed 245.60 points or 1.55 per cent to close above the 16,000 mark at an all-time high of 16,130.75 and the BSE Sensex surged 872.73 points or 1.65 per cent to settle at a record high of 53,823.36.

And the momentum is likely to continue on Wednesday. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 48 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,213, higher by 48 points or 0.37 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 284 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, Airtel's net profit declined 63 per cent in the June quarter, compared to Rs 759 crore in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2020-21.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products' net profit fell 42.1 per cent to Rs 200.2 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 345.6 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenues rose 10.9 per cent from Rs 2,713.9 crore to Rs 3,008.5 crore during the same period.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises posted a net profit of Rs 265.60 crore in the June 2021 quarter against a loss of Rs 65.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Kalpataru Power Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission's Q1FY22 consolidated net profit was at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 28 crore, while revenues rose to Rs 3,204 crore from Rs 2,330 crore on a YoY basis.