Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Punjab National Bank

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red on the back of not-so-encouraging global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Nifty, with a 35-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,876, lower by 35 points or 0.25 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The BSE Sensex gained 363.79 points to close at 52,950.63, while the Nifty50 rose 122.20 points to 15,885.20

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance New Solar Energy to undertake activities related to solar energy.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by 0.8 per cent depending on the variant and model with effect from August 3.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank's net profit jumped to Rs 1,023.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021 compared to Rs 308.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ajmera Realty

Ajmera Realty reported a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.26 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 2.10 crore, YoY, whereas total income rose from Rs 40.16 crore to Rs 135.27 crore on a YoY basis.