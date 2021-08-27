Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Wipro, Jindal Poly Films

Wipro has signed a strategic partnership with DataRobot to provide augmented intelligence

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note amid weak global cues. Wall Street fell on Thursday on fears of a faster tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond purchase program, although gains in banks and some strong earnings reports helped cap losses. Asia-Pacific markets tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 12-point loss.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex was up 4.89 points at 55,949.10 and Nifty rose 2.20 points to 16,636.90.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys, has bagged a contract from Manitoba Public Insurance to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

Wipro

Wipro has signed a strategic partnership with DataRobot to provide augmented intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI-driven enterprises and accelerate their business impact.

Jindal Poly Films

Jindal Poly Films has acquired 100 per cent shares of Jindal India Solar Energy, making Jindal India Solar a wholly-owned subsidiary.