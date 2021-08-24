Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki India, Canara Bank, Bharti Airtel

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki India

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. Wall Street rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq reaching an all-time closing high, as sentiment was boosted by full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. Shares in Asia-Pacific largely rose in Tuesday morning trade, thanks to Nasdaq's record closing high. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 95-point gain.

On August 24, the Sensex closed higher by 226 points or 0.41 per cent at 55,555.79 and Nifty settled at 16,496.45, up 46 points or 0.28 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Maruti Suzuki India

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki India for restricting discounts by dealers. The company was penalised for "indulging in anti-competitive conduct of Resale Price Maintenance in the passenger vehicle segment by way of implementing Discount Control Policy," the regulator said.

Bharti Airtel

The Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea by Bharti Airtel against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications' adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank has raised Rs 2,500 crore through its QIP issue. The bank's board of directors has approved closure of the issue period on August 23. The issue price is Rs 149.35 per share, which is a discount of 4 per cent to the floor price of Rs 155.58 per share.

Vedanta

Vedanta has made a natural gas discovery in a block in Gujarat that it had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round.

Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through a rights issue. A committee of directors will decide on the terms and conditions of the issue, including the rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the rights issue and other related matters.