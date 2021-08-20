Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Zomato, Kennametal India

Zomato's stepdown subsidiary, Zomato US or ZUL has been dissolved and wound up

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a gap-down opening, in line with negative global cues. Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly fell in Friday trade as China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged. Mainland Chinese stocks fell as the Shanghai composite declined about 1 per cent and Shenzhen component slipped 1.013 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 1.18 per cent, Nikkei 225 fell 0.74 per cent and Topix shed 0.5 per cent.And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Indian markets. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,373 on August 20 against August 18 close of 16,572.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex settled at 55,629.49, down 162.78 points and Nifty closed at 16,568.80, down 45.80 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has raised $1 billion by selling additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds to overseas investors at a final pricing of 3.7 per cent as against the initial price guideline of 4.125 per cent.

Zomato

Zomato has informed the stock exchanges that its stepdown subsidiary, Zomato US or ZUL has been dissolved and wound up. ZUL was not a material subsidiary of the company and its dissolution will not affect the turnover/revenue of the company, Zomato clarified in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Kennametal India

Kennametal India has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 21.6 crore in Q1 FY22 against a loss of Rs 9.5 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues jumped from Rs 95.6 crore to Rs 211.9 crore on a Y-O-Y basis.

Meghmani Finechem

Meghmani Finechem reported a consolidated profit of Rs 36.95 crore in Q1 FY22 against Rs 32.79 crore in Q4 FY21.