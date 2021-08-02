Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, UPL

Coal India's coal production rose 14.1 percent to 42.6 million tonnes (MT) in July 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open firm on the back of positive cues from SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 89-point gain. At 7:20 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,863, higher by 89 points or 0.78 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had shed 66.23 points and the Nifty had declined 15.50 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' sales in the domestic and international market jumped to 54,119 vehicles in July 2021 from 27,711 units in the same month last year.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's total sales in July 2021 fell 13 per cent to 454,398 units from 520,104 units in the corresponding month last year.

UPL

UPL reported a higher net profit at Rs 749 crore in Q1FY22 compared to Rs 653 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues rose from Rs 7,833 crore to to Rs 8,515 crore on a YoY basis.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q1FY22 net profit plunged 79 per cent to Rs 12 crore from Rs 58 crore, while net interest income increased 14 per cent to Rs 461 crore from Rs 404 crore.

Coal India

Coal India's coal production rose 14.1 percent to 42.6 million tonnes (MT) in July 2021 from 37.3 MT in the same month last year and coal offtake increased 16.7 per cent from 43.3 MT to 50.5 MT.