Stocks To Watch: HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Bharat Dynamics

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green in line with positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 34-point gain. At 8:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,637, higher by 34 points or 0.27 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 209.69 points to 55,792.27 and Nifty climbed 51.60 points to 16,614.60.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has signed a five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG, German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank has partially lifted technology ban on the bank, allows sourcing of new credit cards. However, the ban on the bank introducing new digital initiatives will continue.

Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics has signed a licencing agreement with MBDA to establish a facility for the final assembly, integration, and test of Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) missiles in India.

Clariant Chemicals India

Clariant Chemicals India has reported higher profit at Rs 14.31 crore in the June 2021 quarter as against Rs 2.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has bagged an order for two gas fired boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing of two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.