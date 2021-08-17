Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin

Hero MotoCorp retailed more than one lakh units on a single day on August 9, its 10th anniversary

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note in line with subdued global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 7-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,555, lower by seven points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 145.29 points to 55,582.58 and the Nifty climbed 33.90 points to 16,563.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys will make an additional investment of $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment in the software-defined-server technology startup to $3.45 million.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp retailed more than one lakh units on a single day on August 9, its 10th anniversary. This retail sale included the sales in the domestic and global markets.

Lupin

Lupin has received tentative approval from USFDA for Brivaracetam tablets, which are used for treating partial-onset seizures in patients four years of age and older.

Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries' board will meet on August 19 to consider the demerger of the pharma business and allied activities into a separate entity.