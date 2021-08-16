Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Glenmark Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, SpiceJet

Glenmark Pharma reported a higher profit at Rs 306.5 crore in the June quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally in the red in line with subdued cues from the global front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Nifty, with a 36-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,492, lower by 36 points or 0.2 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex rallied 593.31 points or 1.08 per cent to 55,437.29 and Nifty jumped 164.70 points or 1.01 per cent to 16,529.10.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

ONGC

ONGC reported a decline in net profit to Rs 4,334.8 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 from Rs 6,734 crore in the same quarter last year.

Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharma reported a higher profit at Rs 306.5 crore in the June quarter against Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year, whereas revenues jumped from Rs 2,344.8 crore to to Rs 2,965 crore.

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals reported profit of Rs 500.68 crore in the June quarter against a loss of Rs 226.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet reported loss at Rs 729.1 crore in the June quarter against a loss of Rs 593.4 crore in the same quarter last year.