Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a subdued note, going by muted signals from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-negative start for the Nifty, with a loss of 21.50 points or 0.13 per cent. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading around 16,358, lower by 21 points or 0.13 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, Sensex closed higher by 318 points or 0.58 per cent at 54,843.98 and Nifty settled at 16,364.40, up 82 points or 0.50 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported a net profit of Rs 9,768 crore in the June quarter compared to a net loss of Rs 4,648 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's net profit jumped to Rs 365.4 crore in the June quarter from Rs 61.3 crore in the same quarter last year and revenues rose 84.7 per cent from Rs 2,971.5 crore to Rs 5,487 crore during the same period.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's net loss in the June quarter narrowed from Rs 388 crore to Rs 282.3 crore, while revenues rose from Rs 650.9 crore to Rs 2,951 crore on a YoY basis.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell 1.7 per cent to Rs 770 crore in the June quarter from Rs 783.2 crore in the same quarter last year.