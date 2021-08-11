Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Aarey Drugs, Reliance Infrastructure, Gujarat Alkalies

Aarey Drugs reported higher profit at Rs 2.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1.35 crore in Q1FY21

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat due to mixed global cues. The Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 rose to record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in economically sensitive value stocks after the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. On the other hand, Asian shares are trading lower today with Straits Times, Hang Seng and Taiwan Weighted down 0.5 per cent each, while Nikkei index is up 0.5 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the Nifty, with a 5-point gains. At 7:30 am,the Nifty futures were trading at 16,282 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Zomato

Zomato's net loss widened to Rs 356 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 against Rs 99.8 crore during the same period of the previous financial year. The total income of the company stood at Rs 916 crore during the quarter under review.

Aarey Drugs

Aarey Drugs reported higher profit at Rs 2.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1.35 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenue increased from Rs 25.21 crore to Rs 97.51 crore on a YoY basis.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure posted consolidated loss of Rs 95.15 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 288.41 crore in Q1FY21, while revenue increased to Rs 4,336 crore from Rs 3,533 crore YoY.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 63.12 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 31.81 crore in Q1FY21; revenue increased to Rs 716.44 crore from Rs 469.61 crore YoY.