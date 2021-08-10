Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Shree Cement

Bombay Dyeing reported consolidated loss of Rs 107.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat in line with subdued global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the Nifty, with a 2-point gain. At 8:35 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,274, higher by 2 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark indices resumed their upmove on Monday, after a day's pause, led by gains in Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra. The Sensex ended 125 points higher at 54,403 and Nifty rose 20 points to close at 16,258.

Reliance Industries

Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, announced an investment of USD 144 million in Ambri Inc, an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, USA.

Bombay Dyeing

Bombay Dyeing reported consolidated loss of Rs 107.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021 as against a loss of Rs 129.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shree Cement

Shree Cement reported sharply higher profit of Rs 661.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 370.8 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues jumped to Rs 3,449.5 crore from Rs 2,332.4 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation

Tata Investment Corporation reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 53.89 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 18.40 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues jumped from Rs 30.90 crore to Rs 61.90 crore on a YoY basis.