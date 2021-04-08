Stocks To Watch: Muthoot Finance, Ashok Leyland, UCO Bank

Muthoot Finance's Board will meet on Monday, April 12, 2021 to consider interim dividend for FY 2020-21

The domestic stock markets are likely to open firm, extending the upmove witnessed on Monetary policy day, due to cautiously positive cues from the global market front. Wall Street recorded modest gains overnight, Asian markets are set for a mildly positive start and early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading suggest a healthy opening for the indices back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,929, higher by 65 points or 0.57 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rallied 460.37 points and Nifty climbed 135.50 points after the RBI kept the key policy rates unchanged in the first monetary policy of fiscal 2022.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (April 8, 2021)

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland has decided to form two new subsidiaries as part of its plans to strengthen green transport solutions. The first unit -- Switch Mobility Automotive -- is being formed to carry on the electric vehicle strategy in India and forms part of its global entity. The second subsidiary -- OHM Global Mobility -- will focus on providing mobility as a service offering.

Muthoot Finance

A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 to consider and declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.The company has fixed April 23 as the record date for deciding on the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend.

UCO Bank

UCO Bank said its board has approved allotment of preference shares to the government for infusing Rs 2,600 crore capital into the bank.

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription on April 7, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 125.79 per share.