Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Barbeque Nation

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 37-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,782, higher by 37 points or 0.28 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed with a nominal gain of 42 points and the Nifty settled higher by 46 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (April 7, 2021)

Axis Bank

Axis Bank has become co-promoter of Max Life Insurance Company after completing the acquisition of 12.99 per cent stake collectively by the Axis Entities in the company, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality

Barbeque Nation Hospitality shares will be listed on the exchanges today.

Reliance Industries / Bharti Airtel

Reliance Jio Infocomm has signed an agreement with Bharti Airtel to acquire a portion of spectrum in 800 MHz band for Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles at an aggregate value of Rs 1,497 crore.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel's consolidated steel production in Q4FY21 was almost flat at 7.4 million tonnes (MT), compared to 7.37 MT in the year-ago period.

Inox Leisure

Inox Leisure to raise funds up to Rs 300 crore through issue of securities through a public issue, rights issue or private placement. The fund raising is subject to approval by shareholders and other approvals.