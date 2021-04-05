Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries declared an interim dividend at 6,200 per cent i.e.Rs 62 per share for FY2020-21

The benchmark indices are likely to open on a cautious note, post the one per cent gains on Thursday, going by indications from trading in SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading virtually unchanged around 14,915 level on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex surged 520.68 points or 1.05 per cent to 50,029.83 and Nifty rose 176.70 points or 1.20 per cent to 14,867.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (April 5, 2021)

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has completed the transfer of its defence business to Tata Advanced Systems for an upfront consideration of Rs 227.7 crore. The transfer has been completed through a slump sale as per scheme of arrangement approved by National Company Law Tribunal at Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Maruti Suzuki India

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for the production of automobiles in India, has completed the construction of plant C and started production from April 2021.

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries has declared an interim dividend at 6,200 per cent i.e.Rs 62 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as April 10.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has received a letter of award for the development of six lane Badakumari - Karki Section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in Odisha.